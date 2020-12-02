WALTHAM (CBS) – Waltham restaurant owner Jeff Abellard says he’s preparing for a rough winter ahead.

“We’re cutting down on staff; we’re cutting down on the amount of food we buy and purchase,” said Abellard.

At his Moody Street eatery, Bistro 781, business is down 80% now that outdoor dining is gone and the road is back open to traffic as of Wednesday.

Abellard said he’s staying hopeful though, thanks to the community and a Facebook group raffle that’s supporting local restaurants.

“We do have a staff; they are struggling; we are all suffering. For them to think about us is amazing,” said Abellard.

For $10, ticket buyers can purchase a chance to win a gift card to a Waltham restaurant like Bistro 781. Then, the $200 raised from the raffle is given to that restaurant’s waitstaff as a “tip.”

Elizabeth Dragone and her daughter Mia started the Facebook group raffle called #lovewins2020.

“I couldn’t sleep one night, and I was, like, what can I do to help them?” said Dragone.

So far, they’ve held the raffle for 13 different restaurants in the city and plan to keep it going.

“I thought, why not have a fundraiser for the restaurants because they need us now. They always helped out everybody in Waltham, and now is our time to help them,” said Dragone.

Money raised from the raffle is also going to local organizations like the Boys and Girls Clubs.

“We’re so lucky to be a recipient and to have people thinking of us and our youth that we serve at this time,” said Waltham Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Erica Young.