BOSTON (CBS) — Get ready to enjoy some eggnog and Celtics basketball on Christmas Day. The Celtics are one of the 10 teams that will reportedly play on the NBA’s marquee day.
And the matchup is an extremely intriguing one too, with Boston set to face off against Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets.
A tentative Christmas Day schedule was leaked Tuesday night, and the Celtics are slated to host the Nets at 5 p.m. As long as Irving doesn’t back out of the tilt, it will be his first game back at TD Garden since leaving the C’s via free agency two summers ago.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 2, 2020
No fans will be at TD Garden to greet Irving with some friendly Boston cheer, but the Celtics would probably like to deliver a big lump of coal to their Atlantic Division foes in the opening days of the season.
The 2020-21 NBA season is expected to start on Dec. 22. The schedule for the first half of the regular season should be released in the next week.