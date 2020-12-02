BOSTON (CBS) — If there is a bargain to be had in the starting rotation, it looks as though the Red Sox will leave no stone unturned. Boston has reportedly expressed interest in free agent starter Corey Kluber, who tossed just one inning last season.
MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported Boston’s interest in Kluber on Tuesday evening. The 34-year-old righty pitched just one inning for Texas in 2020, after suffering a teres major muscle strain in his shoulder in his Rangers debut.
Source: #RedSox showing interest in free agent Corey Kluber, who makes his home in Greater Boston. Kluber, 34, said to be progressing well from the teres major muscle strain that shortened his 2020 season; he is expected to throw bullpen sessions this month. @MLB @MLBNetwork
— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 1, 2020
While last year was a lost season for Kluber, he certainly has a track record for success over his 10-year MLB career. He’s a two-time Cy Young Award winner, taking home the trophy in 2014 and 2017, and a three-time All-Star. His best season came in a year when he didn’t win the Cy Young though, when Kluber went 20-7 with a 2.89 ERA with the Cleveland Indians in 2018.
Kluber hasn’t been healthy the last two seasons, but he is expected to be ready for the start of spring training. He could be solid bargain arm for a Boston rotation that is in desperate need for some reinforcements.