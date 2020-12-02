Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 4,613 new confirmed COVID cases and 46 additional deaths in the state on Wednesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 225,787 while the total number of deaths is 10,588.
There are 1,259 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Wednesday, an increase of 68 from Tuesday. There are 264 patients currently in intensive care.
As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 4.94%.
There were 105,845 total new tests reported Wednesday.
There are an estimated 45,390 active cases in Massachusetts.