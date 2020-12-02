BOSTON (CBS) — The work to update exit numbers on Massachusetts highways comes to the Mass Pike later this month. MassDOT said installation of the new exit number signs begins on I-90 starting Dec. 13.
The work will be done overnight between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Crews will start westbound from Boston to New York, and then go eastbound from New York to Boston, taking about two weeks in each direction.
At the same time, exit renumbering will also start on Route 6 from Bourne to Orleans.
Construction began this fall on the project to install new exit numbers based on mileage in order to comply with federal mandates. Work is expected to finish next summer.
MassDOT has launched an interactive website, NewMassExits.com, to show what the new mileage-based exit numbers will be.
Key locations will have signs with the old exit numbers for at least the next two years.
MassDOT said there are several benefits to the change, including making it easier for drivers to calculate the distance to their destination and better emergency response.