MARLBORO (CBS) – Kevin Sheehan is a loyal Hyundai driver telling the I-Team, “It’s a great car, dependable, no repairs. This is my sixth one.”

In fact, he liked his 2017 Tucson so much when his lease was up in July, he decided to buy it and send the company $17,084.

Kevin was told he would get the title to the car in about seven to 10 days. Three and a half months later he still didn’t have it.

Frustrated, Kevin said, “I couldn’t register it, I couldn’t’ sell it if I wanted to.” And calling Hyundai looking for the title got him nowhere. He showed WBZ records of the dozens of calls he made trying to get the title. “Every time I called I was told ‘Sorry Mr. Sheehan no movement on the title.’ I can’t accept that,” he said.

At one point, Kevin thought the dealership could help, figuring it might be easier if he went through them, but he hit a road block there too. Kevin was told it would cost an additional $1000 and an additional $300 or $400 in fees.

That’s when Kevin decided to call the I-Team- and we called Hyundai.

Kevin said, “They jumped through hoops as soon as they heard from you. They told me they would have my title FedExed. I got seven calls in three days,” he explained.

Hyundai kept their word and sent Kevin the signed title through overnight mail. Grateful, Kevin said, “It took calling you to get it done.”

Hyundai thanked WBZ for bringing Kevin’s issue to their attention. Kevin says he’d still like an apology from the manufacturer for all the grief he went through.

Hyundai Motor Finance said, “Customer satisfaction is extremely important to Hyundai Motor Finance and we are pleased to have resolved this issue with the customer.”