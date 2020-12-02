Comments
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (CBS) — A Rhode Island man is spreading the holiday spirit through art – and his canvas is his neighbor’s garage.
Paul Morse says he first learned graffiti in middle school. As an adult he only commissions work, but since the pandemic started he wanted to bring something fun to his East Providence neighborhood.
He especially wanted to help students in the area who can’t have normal recess get excited to go outside.
“Because of COVID, they’ve got to go for walks,” Morse said. “They come down and take pictures because I’m always changing it.”
So far the Christmas mural has the Grinch, Santa and Frosty the snowman. But as Morse said, it will grow and change throughout the holiday season.