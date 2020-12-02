BOSTON (CBS) — Circle the date on your calendar, Celtics fan. A tip-off date is upon us.
On Wednesday, the NBA announced the schedule for the start of the season, with the Celtics set to host Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET.
🗓️ 12/23 🗓️
7:30pm/et, TNT: @Bucks/@celtics
10:30pm/et, ESPN: @dallasmavs/@Suns#KiaTipOff20 #OnlyHere pic.twitter.com/VkRStO5Kn7
— NBA (@NBA) December 2, 2020
The C’s will have quite the high-profile opening week, as they’ll be back in action on Christmas Day against the Brooklyn Nets.
The NBA season is fast approaching, with training camp already open and with the preseason set to begin for the Celtics on Dec. 15.
The NBA season will tip off on Dec. 22, with the Warriors visiting the Nets and the Clippers visiting the world-champion Lakers.