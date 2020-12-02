BOSTON (CBS) – A woman and two children were rescued from the top floor of a brownstone in Boston’s South End during a Wednesday morning fire.

It happened around 8 a.m. on West Newton Street.

With smoke pouring out of the home, firefighters used a ladder to rescue 34-year-old Alicia Soto, who is deaf, and her daughters from the fourth floor. Soto was alerted to the fire by strobe lights that activated with the smoke alarm.

“The only thing she spoke to my mom was she opened the door and it was smoke, a lot of smoke and then she get out from the back window,” Soto’s sister Kathleen Santiago told WBZ.

Heavy fire was knocked down in less than an hour.

The Boston Fire Department called it a “great team save” to bring the woman and children down the ladder to safety.

“It’s just making sure you have a good grip on them because it’s terrifying carrying a toddler down, or even an infant,” said Lt. Michael Guilfoyle. “The guys staggered out, did a great job, we just transferred them down the ladder to each other.”

A great team save by the members of Ladder 4. Working together for a positive outcome, at the 2 alarm fire at 68 West Newton st. pic.twitter.com/2qxcCYnT07 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 2, 2020

Eight people, two turtles, a cat, and a dog were displaced as a result of the fire.

No injuries were reported, but not all pets survived. The Soto and her children were taken to the hospital as a precaution with smoke inhalation.

Companies clearing up from 2nd alarm fire on W. Newton St, SE. There will be 8 people (2 children), 2 turtles, a cat & a dog displaced. Not all pets made it. No firefighters injured. pic.twitter.com/SJ6JuEPGBA — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 2, 2020

There’s no word yet on how or where the fire started.

“It could have been a lot worse. We were fortunate. Everything worked out as it should,” said Fire Chief Neal Mullane.

Soto’s family is grateful she and her daughters made it on solid ground.

“I’m so thankful for them,” Santiago said. “I don’t know I’m speechless.”