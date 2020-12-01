QUINCY (CBS) — Looking for a job? Stop & Shop is hiring.
The Quincy-based supermarket chain said Tuesday it is looking to hire more than 5,000 people for positions in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey and New York.
The openings are for a wide range of permanent jobs in divisions including bakery, deli, grocery, seafood, produce, front end, night crew, online pickup – plus home delivery drivers and shoppers.
Stop & Shop said it has already added 5,000 jobs since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re happy to be able to offer professional opportunities with stability for the many whose jobs may have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Stop & Shop Human Resources Senior Vice President Maria Silvestri said in a statement.
Click here to apply for a position at Stop & Shop.