BOSTON (CBS) — There are some famous faces in Boston this week shooting a new Netflix movie. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence were spotted at South Station Tuesday filming “Don’t Look Up.”
The famous actors could be seen in social media videos walking right by the train platforms at the station, part of which was transformed into a Hollywood movie set.
According to Page Six, Lawrence also filmed a scene jogging on the streets of Boston Monday. Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi and Matthew Perry are some of the other big names in the movie about an asteroid approaching Earth.
The production descended on Wheaton College in Norton Monday morning to film, the Sun Chronicle reported.
Certified Cleaning Company of Wilmington is handling all of the coronavirus cleaning on set.