Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Mayor Marty Walsh announced a new program in Boston to help residents with the financial burden they may be facing from the coronavirus pandemic. It is called the Financial Navigator Program.
“There are many programs out there right now designed for the needs that residents are currently experiencing,” Walsh said Tuesday. “But too many people are not aware of these programs or don’t even realize they exist. The navigators can help you with that.”
The Office of Financial Empowerment is setting up one on one phone calls with people helping them find the financial assistance programs that they may need.
Boston residents can access the remote services by completing this web form or calling 617-356-8229 to sign up.