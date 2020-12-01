Comments
ARLINGTON (CBS) – Health officials are monitoring a COVID-19 cluster at St. Agnes School in Arlington. The cluster is isolated to one classroom in the private school.
As of Tuesday, at least nine cases of COVID-19 have been associated with the outbreak.
The grade that was affected transitioned to remote learning on Nov. 21 after there was one positive case. The remainder of the school has been in remote learning this week.
The Arlington Health Department is working with school officials to make sure all students and staff who are close contacts are identified so they can quarantine and get tested.
The school will return to full-in person learning on Monday Dec. 7.