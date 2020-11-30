WILMINGTON (CBS) – Wilmington Police are looking for help in their search for missing teenager Sevano Harrell.
Harrell is 14 years old and was last seen wearing jeans and a blue sweatshirt. He’s 5-feet 5-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.
Police released a photo of him Monday morning hoping to generate leads in the case.
Community Alert: Active search in the area of Shawsheen Avenue near Jacquith Rd for a missing 14 year old male, Sevano Harrell, described as 5’5” and 120 pounds. Last seen wearing jeans and blue sweatshirt. Call 911 immediately.#WilmingtonMA @BillericaPD pic.twitter.com/LmvxmbsPRj
— Wilmington MA Police (@WilmingtonMAPD) November 30, 2020
They are currently searching Shawsheen Avenue near Jacquith Road for Harrell.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.