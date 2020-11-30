WEATHER ALERT:Strong, Damaging Wind, Heavy Rain Expected Into Tuesday
WILMINGTON (CBS) – Wilmington Police are looking for help in their search for missing teenager Sevano Harrell.

Harrell is 14 years old and was last seen wearing jeans and a blue sweatshirt. He’s 5-feet 5-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Police released a photo of him Monday morning hoping to generate leads in the case.

They are currently searching Shawsheen Avenue near Jacquith Road for Harrell.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

