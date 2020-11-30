BOSTON (CBS) — Julian Edelman’s comeback path has gotten longer. The receiver has placed on the NFL’s COVID-19/reserve list.

Edelman was placed on the list on Monday, as first reported by ESPN’s Field Yates.

The Patriots have placed WR Julian Edelman on the Covid-19 list. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 30, 2020

Edelman, 34, has been on injured reserve since the end of October after undergoing a procedure on his knee.

The Patriots dealt with COVID-19 issues earlier in the season, with Cam Newton, Stephon Gilmore, Sony Michel, Byron Cowart, Bill Murray, James Ferentz testing positive.

Placement on the COVID-19 list does not necessarily mean a positive test. Players who have been in close contact with someone else who tests positive are placed on the list as well.

Edelman has played in just six games this season, catching 21 passes for 315 yards. He’s also thrown two passes, completing both of them, for 38 yards, while rushing twice for 22 yards.

Prior to the report of Edelman’s placement on the COVID-19 list, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked if Edelman will return to the field this year.

“I know he’s working extremely hard and I would certainly never count Julian out of anything,” Belichick said on WEEI. “He’s got a tremendous will and work ethic and [is] very competitive. Football is very important to him, so it would take a lot for me to count him out, put it that way. … I think Julian has made a lot of progress in the last couple of weeks. I talked to him the other day and [he’s] certainly feeling better and able to do a little more each day. We’ll take it day-by-day and see how it goes.”