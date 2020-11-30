Report: Celtics Hiring Evan Turner As Assistant CoachEvan Turner spent two seasons as a member of the Boston Celtics. Now, he's set to return to Boston, though this time he'll be on the coaching staff.

Cam Newton Critical Of Himself After Win Over Cardinals: 'I Knew I Jeopardized The Team'Cam Newton explained why he apologized to offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels after Sunday's win over the Cardinals.

Patriots Gain Ground In Playoff Race But Remain Long Shot To Reach PostseasonThe Patriots won on Sunday. They desperately needed it. Here's where they stand in the AFC playoff race.

Celtics Complete Gordon Hayward Sign-And-Trade, Get Largest Trade Exception In NBA HistoryThe Celtics didn't lose Gordon Hayward for nothing after all.

Gustavo Bou's Two Goals Lead Revolution Past Orlando City, New England Heading To MLS Eastern FinalsGustavo Bou scored his second goal of the game in the 86th minute to help the New England Revolution beat 10-man Orlando City 3-1 on Sunday in the Eastern Conference semifinals.