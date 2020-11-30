BOSTON (CBS) — Evan Turner spent two seasons as a member of the Boston Celtics. Now, he’s set to return to Boston, though this time he’ll be on the coaching staff.
Shams Charania reported Monday that Turner is finalizing a deal to become an assistant coach on Brad Stevens’ staff.
The Celtics did lose Kara Lawson from their coaching staff last year, after she left to become the head coach of the Duke women’s team.
Turner, still just 32 years old, was the No. 2 overall pick for the 76ers in the 2010 NBA draft. He spent three-plus seasons in Philadelphia before being traded to the Pacers, and he signed with the Celtics prior to the 2014-15 season. After two years in Boston, he played three years in Portland before playing in 19 games last season for the Atlanta Hawks. He was traded to Minnesota in February but did not play for the Timberwolves.