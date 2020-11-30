BOSTON (CBS) – What do you do when it’s 2020 and you want to honor expecting military moms? You figure out a way to throw a virtual baby shower. That’s exactly what Operation Shower did Monday afternoon.

“Our mission is to help new military moms and moms-to-be get started with great gifts for the new babies on the way. And to bring you together with other military moms and moms-to-be to show you that you’re loved and appreciated and definitely not alone,” said LeAnn Morrissey, Chief Shower Officer for Operation Shower.

Since 2007, the non-profit has been hosting baby showers for thousands of military families across the country. This year, because of the pandemic, 30 new moms and moms-to-be logged into a zoom. With the help of big sponsors like the Patriots Foundation, and PepsiCo. the charity kept its mission alive. Ahead of the call, the group received several boxes of gifts. Last year, the Krafts hosted the families at Gillette Stadium. This year, they dialed into the call to surprise them with generous gifts and a message of appreciation.

“It’s because of you that we can enjoy Thanksgiving. It’s because of you that we can enjoy football on Sundays. And it’s because of you that we can do the things that make America so great,” said Patriots Foundation President Josh Kraft.

There were raffles, giveaways and moms broke out in groups to play games, many communicating through chat features to express their gratitude. “I haven’t done anything for baby really,” wrote Tayleigh Widmer from Porstmouth, NH. “My husband is deployed, I’m high risk, and my family is states away just like many of you! This is more than amazing, thank you all!”

“We can always find the good if we search for it. Hosting this event is an opportunity for us at the Patriots to celebrate the real patriots which is all of you and your family members, who are out there in the line of service and doing whatever they can do to keep the country safe,” said Patriots owner Robert Kraft. “The Kraft family and the Patriots organization, we don’t take that for granted. This is a small way for us to show our appreciation.”