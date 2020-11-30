BOSTON (CBS) — Some Massachusetts schools could be receiving coronavirus rapid tests this week. Phase 1 of the rapid test program includes 134 school districts, charter schools, and special education collaboratives.
Parents will have to sign off for their kids to be tested.
Read: List Of Schools Participating In COVID Testing
“Some people may experience the onset of symptoms while at school,” said Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley. “The Abbott tests will allow schools and districts to rapidly respond to these types of situations. By testing students and teachers and getting results within minutes, we will be able to identify infected individuals and their close contacts more quickly, and to help stop the spread.”
The tests are provided on a voluntary basis and at no cost to schools with some form of in-person learning.
Meanwhile, many school districts have announced they would switch to remote learning for two weeks following Thanksgiving, citing concerns about a surge after holiday gatherings.