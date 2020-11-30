EVERETT (CBS) — The long line of people waiting to be tested for coronavirus in Everett started early Monday morning. Some people showed up as early as 5 a.m. even though testing did not start until 7 a.m.

“I waited in line the last time for two hours when I got here at 6:45,” explained Raquel Pozsgai of Brighton. This time she’s prepared. “I brought a blanket and I’m reading my book,” she said.

And the line was only growing.

“I got here and it was only ten people and two got behind me and now it’s around the block,” said Barbara Welch.

“I started counting people and I got to like 40 something and I can’t see anymore,” said John Mannone.

He is getting tested because he came into contact with someone who has COVID. “A friend of mine’s mother was diagnosed last week and I happened to see her so I just want to make sure.”

“I work in a grocery store and one of the employees may have come in contact,” Walsh said.

Public health officials say if you traveled for Thanksgiving or spent the day with people outside of your household you should quarantine, get tested, and monitor for any symptoms.

In Revere, a line of cars forced some people to wait about an hour to be tested Sunday. In a span of about four, around 600 COVID-19 tests were administered to individuals.