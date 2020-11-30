WORCESTER (CBS) – Help arrived at Worcester’s DCU Center Monday, suited up in camouflage, just in time to get the field hospital up and running for a potential holiday rush of COVID-19 cases.

“The National Guard is working right now to help us unload the cache of supplies the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency has been keeping on hand,” said Dr. John Broach, the field hospital’s medical director.

UMass Memorial Medical Center is currently running at 85% capacity. The number of COVID-19 patients has more than doubled from 30 to 70 in November.

Hospital President Dr. Michael Gustafson says that’s typical of what most facilities in the state are experiencing now. “Our numbers are going up about ten patients each week in November,” Gustafson said. “So we’re trying to project out if that continues, where do the patients go next?”

The field hospital at the DCU Center is set to open December 6, with 25 beds at first. In all, 200 beds will be available if needed.

Unlike during the first surge, this time brick and mortar hospitals hope to keep the non-COVID services going. “But we’re watching each week and projecting out,” said Dr. Gustafson. “Do we have the capacity to continue that?”

No matter what, things like cardiac and cancer procedures have not stopped and won’t stop for COVID-19. “Our hospitals are very busy,” said Dr. Broach.