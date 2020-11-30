Comments
LONDONDERRY, NH (CBS) – A COVID-19 outbreak has been linked to a Londonderry, New Hampshire restaurant. Patrons and staff at Stumble Inn Bar and Grill may have been exposed to the coronavirus between Wednesday, November 11 and Monday, November 23.
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services has identified at least 11 cases of COVID-19 associated with the outbreak. The restaurant is temporarily closed.
Health officials have notified known close contacts and said anyone who may have been exposed should seek testing.
New Hampshire announced 514 new positive test results for COVID-19 statewide on Monday. There are now 5,145 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.