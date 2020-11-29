WALTHAM (CBS/AP) — Police in Waltham continue looking for a suspect in a series of unprovoked attacks over the past three weeks.

Waltham Police say they believe the same male suspect is responsible for ten separate incidents in which men were assaulted and sometimes struck in the face or head with an object. Police say they have no reports of a firearm being used during the assaults.

Five of the incidents occurred near the same apartment complex, and another five occurred in the city’s downtown. All happened after sundown.

As of Sunday, no arrests have been made.

On Saturday, police released two video clips of a person they want to identify in connection to the investigation. The possible suspect, captured in the newly-released videos, is walking on Prospect Street wearing a dark coat, sneakers, and light blue pants.

The most recent attack was reported Friday night by a man who said he was hit in the face by a blunt object.

A Waltham resident who was attacked at the GardenCrest Apartment Complex told WBZ-TV in Spanish that he is afraid to return to the area he was assaulted.

“I came to smoke here in the back and suddenly somebody came from my back and hit me with something. Something heavy,” the resident said through a translator.

Waltham Police urged residents who live in the area to be aware of their surroundings.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waltham Police at 781-314-3600 or at their anonymous tip line, 781-314-3636.

