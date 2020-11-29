FOXBORO (CBS) – The NFL has levied another stiff fine against the New England Patriots. This time it comes in relation to the team’s COVID-19 outbreak early in the season.
According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Patriots were fined $350,000 for protocol violations.
Sources: The #Patriots were fined $350K for COVID-19 protocol violations stemming from issues in October when Cam Newton & others tested positive.
The #Saints were fined $500K and docked a 7th round pick for their mask-less locker room celebration. They are repeat offenders.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 29, 2020
The report did not specify what protocol the team violated in October, when Cam Newton and several others tested positive.
The punishment is lighter than what the NFL has issued other teams in recent months.
Rapoport also reported on Sunday that the New Orleans Saints were fined $500,000 and docked a seventh round pick after video surfaces showing the team having a maskless victory celebration in the locker room.
Earlier in the year, the Las Vegas Raiders were fined a total of $1.185 million and lost a sixth round pick for violations.