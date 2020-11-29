WEATHER ALERT:Strong, Damaging Wind And Heavy Rain Expected Monday Into Tuesday
FOXBORO (CBS) – The NFL has levied another stiff fine against the New England Patriots. This time it comes in relation to the team’s COVID-19 outbreak early in the season.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Patriots were fined $350,000 for protocol violations.

The report did not specify what protocol the team violated in October, when Cam Newton and several others tested positive.

The punishment is lighter than what the NFL has issued other teams in recent months.

Rapoport also reported on Sunday that the New Orleans Saints were fined $500,000 and docked a seventh round pick after video surfaces showing the team having a maskless victory celebration in the locker room.

Earlier in the year, the Las Vegas Raiders were fined a total of $1.185 million and lost a sixth round pick for violations.

