NFL Fines Patriots $350,000 For Violating COVID ProtocolThe Patriots were fined for violating protocol when they had several players test positive for coronavirus early in the season.

After Delay, Kevin Garnett To Be Enshrined In Basketball Hall Of Fame In May 2021"The Big Ticket", along with Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan, will finally enter the Basketball Hall of Fame in May 2021.

Grosel Relieves Injured Jurkovec, Helps BC Beat Louisville 34-27Backup quarterback Dennis Grosel threw for two touchdowns after starter Phil Jurkovec was hurt.

Detroit Lions Fire Former Patriots Defensive Coordinator Matt PatriciaA Bill Belichick coaching disciple got the axe this weekend in Detroit.

News And Notes For Patriots-Cardinals Week 12 MatchupThe Pats are set to host the Cardinals on Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. WBZ-TV's Levan Reid has all the news and notes.