NEW BEDFORD (CBS) — Jon Zell, the 18-year-old accused of fatally shooting one man and critically injuring another before taking aim at police in New Bedford, faces more charges the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office announced Sunday. Zell will be arraigned Monday in New Bedford District Court.
He was charged with murder, 10 counts of armed assault with intent to murder, carrying an illegal firearm, carrying a loaded illegal firearm, and discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building.
The D.A. said the shooting took place Friday morning on Lafrance Street. Responding officers found 40-year-old Angel Cruz and rushed him to St. Luke’s Hospital where he later died. A second victim, a 32-year-old New Bedford man, attempted to drive himself to the hospital but crashed. He was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital then transported to Rhode Island Hospital where he remains in stable condition.
Zell also shot at investigating police officers when they found him 45 minutes later, according to the D.A. After his gun was out of bullets, police were able to arrest Zell.
No officers were hurt.