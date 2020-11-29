Four Ups, Four Downs From Patriots' Comeback Victory Over CardinalsSpecial teams delivered a couple of key plays, the defense made some critical stops, and the offense did just enough for the Patriots to pull off a 20-17 win over the Cardinals.

Cam Newton, Nick Folk Carry Patriots To Last-Second Victory Over CardinalsSomehow, some way, the Patriots managed to pull off an improbable 20-17 victory.

Patriots Lose Touchdown On Confusing Blindside Block Penalty During Gunner Olszewski's Punt ReturnSometimes, NFL rules can be confusing, leaving lifetime fans as puzzled as casual fans when a referee makes an announcement. Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium was one of those times.

Cam Newton Throws Fashion Curveball With Massive Poncho For Cardinals GameFor Sunday's home game against the Arizona Cardinals, Cam Newton threw a fashion curveball.

NFL Fines Patriots $350,000 For Violating COVID ProtocolThe Patriots were fined for violating protocol when they had several players test positive for coronavirus early in the season.