Celtics Complete Gordon Hayward Sign-And-Trade, Get Largest Trade Exception In NBA HistoryThe Celtics didn't lose Gordon Hayward for nothing after all.

Gustavo Bou's Two Goals Lead Revolution Past Orlando City, New England Heading To MLS Eastern FinalsGustavo Bou scored his second goal of the game in the 86th minute to help the New England Revolution beat 10-man Orlando City 3-1 on Sunday in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Tom Brady Learning Grass Isn't Always Greener, As Bucs Drop To 7-5 With Loss To ChiefsWhen Tom Brady left his first and only NFL home for the greener grass of Tampa Bay, he probably wasn't dreaming of a 7-5 record and a loosening grip on a wild-card spot on the doorstep of December.

NBA Says Kobe Bryant's Delayed Hall Induction Coming In May 2021Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett will finally enter the Basketball Hall of Fame in May 2021.

DeAndre Hopkins Deletes Tweet Critical Of Controversial Call On Cam Newton HitWhen the officials awarded the Patriots 15 yards via penalty on what proved to be the game-winning drive against the Cardinals, the call naturally raised some eyebrows.