Keller @ Large: Suffolk DA Rachael Rollins 'Deeply Invested' In Sean Ellis CaseSuffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said Sean Ellis’ case is “not over” and she will work to determine if he should be completely exonerated.

Search For Clues Continues In String Of Unprovoked Waltham AttacksPolice in Waltham continue looking for a suspect in a series of unprovoked attacks over the past three weeks.

NH Officials Warn Not To Rely On Phone Maps While Hiking After Mass. Mother And Daughter Get LostNew Hampshire's Fish and Game Department is warning hikers not to rely on cellphone mapping apps for wilderness navigation after two individuals got lost in the woods.