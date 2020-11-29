BOSTON (CBS) — When it comes to game day fashion, Cam Newton takes things very seriously. He’s shown up every week dressed for the nines, typically with bow ties, vests, and suit jackets that show a distinct level of style.
For Sunday’s home game against the Arizona Cardinals, though, Cam threw a curveball.
The quarterback showed up to work sporting an absolutely enormous poncho. He did wear one of his custom hats to make sure everyone still knew this was Cam Newton arriving to work. Otherwise, it was like a large, ambulatory blanket.
Cam Newton’s arrival at Gillette, with @EricJAdler on the scene for @PATRIOTSdotCOM.
Full slideshow: https://t.co/FAXGfE9ejo pic.twitter.com/qhFAzQGjBI
— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 29, 2020
Cam Newton ready for a shootout today… pic.twitter.com/YpKRC7BXZB
— Rich Keefe (@Keefe21) November 29, 2020
All of Newton’s wardrobe decisions are made carefully and with quite a bit of consideration, so it may be interesting to learn what went into Sunday’s fashion choice.