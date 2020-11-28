Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Health officials reported 2,914 new confirmed COVID cases and 40 additional deaths in Massachusetts on Saturday. There were 72,269 total new tests.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 214,662 while the total number of deaths is 10,441.
There are an estimated 42,549 active cases in Massachusetts.
As of Saturday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 3.57%.
There are 1,045 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Saturday. There are 225 patients currently in intensive care.