BOSTON (CBS) — Boston will have free two-hour parking every Saturday through the holiday season. The goal is to help support local retailers who were hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
The initiative starts on Small Business Saturday (Nov. 28) and lasts until Dec. 26. The time limit is still in effect.
“While shopping during the holiday season will look different this year, we are doing more than ever to help our small businesses get through a very difficult time,” said Mayor Walsh in a statement. “Our small businesses contribute so much to our local economy, and I encourage everyone to shop safely and shop local this year.”
The city has 8,000 parking meters.