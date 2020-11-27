BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots fans may still have mixed feelings about Tom Brady leaving New England, but they’ll all get to watch the future Hall of Famer take on the best young quarterback in the game on Sunday afternoon.

With Brady and the Buccaneers set to square off against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, viewers in Boston will be able to watch on WBZ-TV.

The game is set to kick off at 4:15 p.m. ET in Tampa.

Brady and the Bucs will be entering Sunday’s game badly needing a victory. They’ve lost two of their last three games, dropping to 7-4 on the season and drifting farther away from the Saints, who sit in first place in the NFC South with an 8-2 record while owning the head-to-head tiebreaker vs. Tampa.

With a 9-1 record, Mahomes and the Chiefs are comfortably in first place in the AFC West, up three games over the Raiders. Kansas City, though, will not be taking any games lightly this year, as they remain a game behind the 10-0 Steelers for the top spot in the conference. With the redesigned NFL postseason, only one team per conference is awarded a first-round bye, so the top spot in the AFC is a highly coveted position.

The reigning Super Bowl champs have won five straight games and are coming off a 35-31 win over the Raiders on prime time last weekend.

Mahomes is once again a leader in the conversation for NFL MVP, with 3,035 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s also rushed for 187 yards and two touchdowns.

Brady had been on a roll, starting the season with 20 touchdowns and four interceptions. But he has cooled considerably, throwing five touchdowns and five interceptions over the last three weeks.

The Cardinals-Patriots game will not air on WBZ-TV, but in addition to watching Chiefs-Buccaneers, fans can tune in to Patriots 5th Quarter on MyTV38 immediately after the game ends.