WALTHAM (CBS) – Waltham Police are warning residents of “unprovoked, random assaults” that have taken place in the city in recent weeks.
According to police, the city of Waltham has experienced a total of nine assaults at different locations in the city since Nov. 10.
Police say the victims have been alone, struck from behind or without provocation. The attacks have occurred between 5:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.
At the first, the attacks were going on at the GardenCrest Apartment Complex in Waltham. Police now say there have been recent incidents in the downtown areas of Chestnut Street and Charles Street.
It is not clear how many people are involved, and descriptions of the assailant have varied. Police are asking residents to be aware of their surroundings, especially at night.
Anyone with information is asked to call Waltham Police at 781-314-3600 or at their anonymous tip line, 781-314-3636.
