FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — The mortgage of fallen Massachusetts State Police Trooper Thomas Devlin was paid off by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation Friday. Devlin passed away on Sept. 3. from injuries he suffered while on the line of duty two years ago.

“He left behind his wife Nancy and their four children Matthew, Rachel, Paul and Hannah. This will ensure the Devlin family will be able to stay in a house they turned into a home for their family,” said the foundation.

Widow Nancy Devlin said Friday, “We’ve just so grateful for the love and support that’s been given and incredibly thankful for what Tunnel to Towers is doing for our family. It’s the only home our children have ever known.”

“Tommy used to come home from a really hard day at work and say ‘you have no idea how much this house means to me, it’s my place of love and peace, it’s my sanctuary, thank you for providing that for me,'” she continued.

Devlin’s mortgage is the first of the foundation’s Season of Hope where it will pay off or deliver 36 mortgage-free homes in the 36 days between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.

Tunnel to Towers works to pay off the mortgages for families of first responders who have been killed in the line of duty. In 2018, Tunnel to Towers paid off the mortgage for Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna’s family. Worcester Fire Lt. Jason Menard‘s mortgage was paid off by the foundation in 2019.