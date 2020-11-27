HOOKSETT, N.H. (CBS) — A Lowell man was arrested in New Hampshire after police said he dragged two state troopers with his car early Thanksgiving morning. Quincy Suh Ambe, 28, faces multiple charges.
Around 5:50 a.m. Thursday, N.H. State Police were called to Interstate 93 near Exit 9S for reports of a car parked in the middle of the highway.
Troopers found a black Jeep Liberty running, but stopped in the road. The driver, later identified as Suh Ambe, was passed out and slumped over in the driver’s seat, State Police said. Troopers tried and failed to wake him up.
When troopers got into the SUV, Suh Ambe woke up and started struggling with them. They said he then started to drive away, briefly dragging two troopers with him.
He was then taken out of the car, tased, and arrested.
The troopers were not hurt.
Suh Ambe was charged with felony reckless conduct by use of a deadly weapon, driving while intoxicated, and resisting arrest. He was released on personal recognizance and will appear in Merrimack County Superior Court at a later date.
Two lanes of I-93 needed to be shut down for about an hour during the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at 603-223-6161 or email Trooper Robert Bifsha at Robert.Bifsha@dos.nh.gov.
