BOSTON (CBS) — We’re at the point with the Patriots where we’re better off just flipping a coin every Sunday.

After a great win over the Baltimore Ravens in prime time, the Patriots followed it up with a loss to the then two-win Texans. That defeat essentially ends any postseason hopes for New England. The Pats will have to win out and get a lot of help if they want any shot at the playoffs.

And now they have to face another running quarterback in Kyler Murray, an MVP candidate in just his second NFL season and leader of one of the most dangerous offenses in the NFL. Good luck with all of that.

You never know what you’re going to get from the 2020 New England Patriots. But here we are, throwing some darts trying to predict how they’ll fare in Week 12.

Steve Burton, WBZ-TV Sports

Don’t be surprised if the Patriots win this game. Now that Larry Fitzgerald is out after testing positive for COVID-19, that’s one less weapon the Patriots have to worry about.

The Patriots know the position they are in. They don’t need to talk about it. They just need to execute.

Patriots 28, Cardinals 21

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV Sports

The Patriots’ defense is in a tough situation where they go from Lamar Jackson to Deshaun Watson to Kyler Murray this week. Watson is playing on an MVP level right now and unfortunately, so is Murray.

Cam Newton and the offense have to be 100 percent efficient in order to have a chance. The Pats are tough to predict.

Patriots 30, Cardinals 27

Levan Reid, WBZ-TV Sports



The Pats are not making this season easy. Games they are supposed to win they lose, and games they should have no chance in, they win.

They are facing the No. 1 offense in the NFL in the Arizona Cardinals. Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins is maybe the best at his position, and they play a fast-break offense. This will be tough for the Pats to defend.

New England should not be in this game at all and that’s why I am picking them to win.

It’s almost bizarro world when it comes to this team in 2020.

Patriots 34, Cardinals 17

Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

I’m with Levan. There’s no reason for the Patriots to win this weekend. They’re not very good, comparably speaking.

But it’s still November, and there’s still time to get silly. I’ve got the Patriots winning, though I have no specific reason why.

Patriots 30, Cardinals 24

Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

I give up trying to predict which Patriots team will show up every weekend. But I have a good feeling that they’re not going to have a lot of success slowing down Murray and Hopkins.

Cardinals 27, Patriots 17