BOSTON (CBS) — Vermont is no longer considered a “COVID lower-risk state” by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Beginning Saturday, Massachusetts will require people traveling from Vermont to fill out a travel form and then quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in the state.
States qualify as lower-risk when their daily cases per 100,000 are below 10 and the positive test rate below 5%, both measured as a 7-day rolling average.
The only state remaining on the travel order exempt list is Hawaii, which has been deemed as lower-risk.
Outside of Hawaii, anyone coming into Massachusetts from a different state needs to fill out a travel form and quarantine or provide a negative COVID-19 test from within 72 hours of your arrival. Failure to comply could result in a fine up to $500.
