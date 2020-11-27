NEW BEDFORD (CBS) — An 18-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly shot two people and then shot at investigating officers in New Bedford Friday morning. Jon Zell, of Mattapoisett, faces multiple charges, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.
Police were initially called to Lafrance Ct. around 10:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
One victim, 40-year-old Angel Cruz, was rushed to St. Luke Hospital and later died.
Another victim, identified only as a 32-year-old New Bedford man, attempted to drive himself to a hospital but crashed near Linden and County streets. He was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital before being transferred to Rhode Island Hospital. He is in critical condition.
Police said about 45 minutes into the investigation, they found a man matching the suspect’s description. When officers approached him, they said he began firing at them.
“After firing all the bullets in the gun, police were able to subdue him and take him into custody. No officers were injured during the incident and none of the officers returned fire on the suspect before getting him into custody,” said a statement from the DA.
Zell is being charged with multiple counts of armed assault with intent to murder. More charges are expected.
He will be arraigned Monday in New Bedford District Court.