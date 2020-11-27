BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots will be without their starting left tackle on Sunday.
Isaiah Wynn missed practice all week due to a knee injury suffered Sunday in Houston. As a result, he’s been listed as out for this weekend’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.
It will be the first missed game of the year for Wynn, who has led the Patriots in offensive snaps taken with 96.7 percent through 10 weeks.
For the Cardinals, quarterback Kyler Murray was removed from the injury report, an indication that he has gotten over the shoulder injury he suffered Sunday in Seattle.
Notable players listed as questionable for the Patriots include cornerback Stephon Gilmore (hand), wide receiver N’Keal Harry (shoulder), guard Shaq Mason (calf) and special teamer Matthew Slater (knee). In all, 13 Patriots were listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. The complete injury report is below.
PATRIOTS
OUT
RB Rex Burkhead (knee)
OT Isaiah Wynn (knee)
QUESTIONABLE
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin)
DL Tashawn Bower (illness)
DL Adam Butler (shoulder)
DL Byron Cowart (back)
DL Carl Davis (concussion)
DB Kyle Dugger (toe)
K Nick Folk (back)
CB Stephon Gilmore (hand)
WR N’Keal Harry (shoulder)
TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring, hand)
G Shaq Mason (calf)
WR Matthew Slater (knee)
RB J.J. Taylor (quad)
CARDINALS
OUT
TE Darrell Daniels (ankle)
DL Josh Mauro (hamstring)
S Jalen Thompson (ankle)
QUESTIONABLE
OL Justin Murray (hand)
S Charles Washington (groin)