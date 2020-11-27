DORCHESTER (CBS) – A Dorchester woman was treated for injuries after she fell through her back porch on Friday and landed on a car.

The incident, which was caught on a doorbell camera, showed the painful fall. The Boston Fire Department and witnesses say a woman in her late 20s fell through a staircase and railing and landed on a car in the driveway.

“She had like bruises and her clothes were ripped,” neighbor Ariel Davis said. “It was really bad.”

Davis’ doorbell camera recorded the video of part of the fall on River Street in Hyde Park.

The porch is now condemned after residents say they warned the landlord that the porch wasn’t safe.

“My aunt said that she told [the landlord] about it, and she was like, ‘Use the front door. We’ll fix it when we can fix it’ type thing,” said Davis.

“I would say it’s up to the management companies, owners to maintain these buildings for the occupants, and sometimes they let it go and this is what happens,” said a responding firefighter. “Fortunately, this victim today wasn’t killed. I don’t know the extent of her injuries, but it could’ve been worse.”

The woman who fell was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover.

Inspectional Services is now handling the case. They say this entire porch is condemned until the owners hire a licensed structural engineer to bring it up to code.