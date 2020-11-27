The Boston Resiliency Fund created in response to the coronavirus pandemic has made another $1.75 million in grants to 17 nonprofits that serve the community, Mayor Marty Walsh said in a statement Friday.
Of those organizations, 70% are led by a person of color and 76% are led by a woman.
Among the organizations to receive grants in the latest round of funding are the Black Boston COVID-19 Coalition, which will use the money to boost testing capacity as well as outreach and health messaging in the city’s Black communities; and Delta Sigma Theta, Boston Alumnae Chapter, which will use its grant to support the academic and social-emotional needs of 100 girls in the city’s public schools.
The Boston Resiliency Fund has raised $33.4 million from more than 6,700 individual donors and has distributed $29.4 million to more than 360 nonprofit organizations since March.
“The Boston Resiliency Fund has served as a lifeline for our most vulnerable residents since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Walsh said in a statement. “In collaboration with our partner nonprofit organizations, we have supported programming for youth and families, ensured public health and availability of COVID-19 testing, and increased access to food and basic needs.”
