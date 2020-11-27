FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — Black Friday looks very different in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. At Best Buy in Framingham, the only visible line was first thing in the morning.
For many early-bird shoppers, getting out there was about keeping a tradition alive.
“I still came out just trying to get that aura back,” one shopper said. “This year has been very, very depressing and it’s like a bad dream.”
Simply waiting in line was giving some a reason to smile.
“It’s fun, the energy. All my guys with me so you know I’m feeling it,” said Shawn Ashe of Framingham.
But customers haven’t forgotten about the pandemic.
“I’m double-masked up. I have a cotton mask and an n95 mask. I am prepared and my gloves,” a shopper told WBZ-TV.
Best Buy is among the stores making deals on popular items available online for curbside pickup. They are also limiting the number of people inside the store, though that didn’t seem to be a problem Friday morning.