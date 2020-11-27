BOSTON (CBS) – Eighty-one communities in Massachusetts are now considered high risk for coronavirus infections. State health officials categorize cities and towns as red, green, yellow or grey based on the daily rate of Covid-19 cases.
CHECK: Town By Town Coronavirus Data
As of Thursday, the communities in the high-risk red zone include: Attleboro, Barnstable, Bellingham, Belmont, Blackstone, Boxford, Brockton, Chelmsford, Chelsea, Chicopee, Clinton, Dartmouth, Dighton, Douglas, Dracut, East Longmeadow, Edgartown, Everett, Fairhaven, Fall River, Fitchburg, Framingham, Freetown, Gardner, Georgetown, Hampden, Haverhill, Holyoke, Hopedale, Lancaster, Lawrence, Leicester, Lenox, Leominster, Littleton, Lowell, Ludlow, Lunenburg, Lynn, Malden, Marion, Mendon, Merrimac, Methuen, Middleton, Milford, Millbury, Monson, New Bedford, Norfolk, Oak Bluffs, Paxton, Peabody, Rehoboth, Revere, Rutland, Salisbury, Saugus, Seekonk, Shirley, Somerset, Southbridge, Southwick, Springfield, Sterling, Sutton, Swansea, Taunton, Templeton, Tisbury, Tyngsboro, Upton, Uxbridge, Wenham, West Boylston, West Springfield, Westminster, Westport, Whitman, Winchendon and Woburn.
The state recently began using a new method to assess coronavirus transmission rates in communities. The change is aimed at keeping students in schools. In last week’s report, 62 communities were listed in the red zone.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 4,464 new confirmed COVID cases and 29 additional deaths in the state on Friday after no report was released on Thanksgiving. A total of 119,742 tests were reported over the two days.