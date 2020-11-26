Comments
WALTHAM (CBS) – Waltham Police put out a reverse 911 call on Thursday night, warning residents of people being randomly attacked in the city.
According to police, eight men have been attacked in various parts of the city during the past two weeks. Investigators say the victims have been alone and hit from behind.
Police say the victims have been alone, struck from behind or without provocation. The attacks have occurred from 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
It is not clear who is involved in the attacks or how many people. Police are asking residents to be aware of their surroundings and avoid distractions when walking alone.
Anyone with information is asked to call Waltham police.