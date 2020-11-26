Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Larry Fitzgerald has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Arizona Cardinals game against the New England Patriots Sunday in Foxboro.
The NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero broke the news Thursday. There has been no comment yet from the Cardinals.
The 17-year veteran wide receiver hasn’t missed a game since 2014.