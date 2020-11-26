BOSTON (CBS) – Jayson Tatum says he plans on staying with the Boston Celtics “for a very long time,” and that should be great news for Celtics fans.
The Celtics officially announced Tatum’s contract extension Wednesday, but didn’t reveal details. It’s reportedly a five-year extension that could be worth up to $195 million.
Tatum is only 22 years old and he has become one of the NBA’s best players since Boston drafted him third overall in 2017. He made his first All-Star team last season and was named to the All-NBA Third-Team.
“I am incredibly grateful to the Celtics organization, and the city of Boston for this opportunity,” Tatum said in a statement released by the team. “I love this city, this organization, and the best fans in the NBA. I plan on being here for a very long time.”