BOSTON (CBS) – Amid the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s Thanksgiving has been different.

With less people cooking for a big crowd, many are choosing to order out instead, which local restaurants say they are grateful for.

At the Beehive in Boston, Thanksgiving dinners to go were keeping the staff busy. The South End restaurant sold out of their family feast for four.

“Usually we make all the stuff and spend so much time doing it, but this year, it’s going to be just three of us,” said customer Zack Poulos.

People are also showing up to dine inside. The restaurant expected about 200 people, down from years past because of COVID-19.

“People have been coming here celebrating Thanksgiving since the beginning. It’s great to continue on, it’s great to have their support,” said Jack Bardy of Beehive.

This year, a lot of people are dining out because they had to change their holiday travel plans.

“Rather be safe in the short run than put anyone at risk,” said Willis Durant-Emmons.

Willis and Zach Durant-Emmons scrapped their plans to fly west. Instead, they are having a staycation and letting the team at Boston Chops take care of cooking Thanksgiving dinner.

“This is really good. Tastes like a regular homestyle Thanksgiving,” Zach Durant-Willis said.

Owner Chris Coombs says he appreciates all the support from their loyal customers.

“I think 2020 has been such a tough year, and you know Thanksgiving is a day to really reflect and be grateful. And I think we all do have so much to grateful for, even in 2020,” said Coombs.

It was a sentiment echoed by the many on Thursday by people finding ways to safety come together.