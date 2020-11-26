BOSTON (CBS) – It’s going to be a mild, but wet Thanksgiving. Areas of rain will impact the area through much of the day as low pressure moves from the Great Lakes Region through New England.

A warm front draped through the area is leading to widespread rain Thursday morning. Temperatures are warmer to the south in the 50s. North of the front in parts of northern Massachusetts into New Hampshire, temperatures are in the 30s. Be aware there may be some light mixing in parts of NH and Maine which could lead to some slick spots. Most of southern New England will see temperatures above freezing with highs in the 40s to the north to near 60 in parts of southeastern MA.

Scattered rain will become heavy at times Thursday, and a few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out by midday into the afternoon as a cold front approaches the area. The highest chance of thunderstorms will be across southeastern Mass. Any storms may produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Rainfall amounts may exceed one inch where these downpours and storms develop. The chance of severe storms is low.

Showers will begin to wind down this evening, but it will remain mostly cloudy. Pockets of fog and drizzle are likely early tonight before skies partially clear. Temperatures will fall back into the 40s to upper 30s north.

WEEKEND

It will be quieter on Friday, although expect a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures will still be on the mild side with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Can’t rule out a stray shower through Saturday, but you’ll notice a drop in temperatures by the weekend. Highs will be in the low 50s on Saturday to upper 40s to near 50 on Sunday. Sunday will be the brightest of the weekend days and looking dry for the Patriots game at Gillette.

NEXT WEEK

Another warm-up is on the way early next week as our next storm system approaches. It’s too early to pinpoint details, but widespread rain and strong winds is looking more likely.