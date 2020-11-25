CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Boston Celtics, Charlotte Hornets, Gordon Hayward, nba, Nic Batum, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — Gordon Hayward is a member of the Charlotte Hornets in spirit only. Officially, he remains in limbo.

That’s because the Hornets did not have the proper amount of salary cap room when they agreed to a four-year, $120 million contract. Though Charlotte tried to finagle Nic Batum’s contract, it seems now like the Celtics will indeed get something in return for the loss of Hayward.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday that the Celtics and Hornets continue to work on a sign-and-trade, which would give the Celtics a trade exception.

Wojanrowski noted that one way or another, Hayward will end up in Charlotte for the agreed-upon deal.

Hayward, 30, opted out of his final year in Boston, after spending three seasons with the Celtics.

Comments

Leave a Reply