BOSTON (CBS) — Gordon Hayward is a member of the Charlotte Hornets in spirit only. Officially, he remains in limbo.
That’s because the Hornets did not have the proper amount of salary cap room when they agreed to a four-year, $120 million contract. Though Charlotte tried to finagle Nic Batum’s contract, it seems now like the Celtics will indeed get something in return for the loss of Hayward.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday that the Celtics and Hornets continue to work on a sign-and-trade, which would give the Celtics a trade exception.
Sources: Boston and Charlotte have worked on a sign-and-trade for Gordon Hayward that would land Celtics a trade exception, but Hornets have first been trying to find a third team for Nic Batum's $27M contract to see if there's a way to avoid waiving-and-stretching his money.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 25, 2020
Wojanrowski noted that one way or another, Hayward will end up in Charlotte for the agreed-upon deal.
Whatever the final details, Gordon Hayward is headed to Charlotte on a four-year, $120M contract. https://t.co/o9DqjEZeYj
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 25, 2020
Hayward, 30, opted out of his final year in Boston, after spending three seasons with the Celtics.