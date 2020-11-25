METHUEN (CBS) – It was more a turkey standstill than a turkey trot at Raymond’s Turkey Farm in Methuen on Wednesday morning.
People waited up to two hours for Thursday’s main course, as the line before Thanksgiving stretched several streets.
“We’ve been talking to each other, so it helps make the time go by,” one man in line told WBZ-TV.
The line stretched for at least a 1/10th of a mile in part because of COVID-related capacity restrictions.
Raymond’s Turkey Farm owner Kim Ellis says the day before turkey is typically busy at the turkey farm, but never quite like this.
“There’s usually a line, but it’s never really been like this,” Ellis said. “It may be because of the restrictions we have, with COVID and, you know, social distancing. But it’s a little crazy.”
Ellis told WBZ-TV that they likely sell around 6,500 fresh turkeys and turkey breasts over the course of the week.
They intend to keep selling them until everyone in line walks away with one.