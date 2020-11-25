Kyler Murray's Status For Patriots Game Unclear Due To Shoulder InjuryThe Arizona Cardinals will be visiting Foxboro this weekend. They may not have their star young quarterback.

Rex Burkhead Out For The Year After Suffering Injury In HoustonRunning back Rex Burkhead has confirmed what the Patriots immediately feared on Sunday, announcing that he is out for the remainder of the year.

Revolution Beat Philadelphia Union 2-0 In MLS Cup PlayoffsThe New England Revolution beat the Philadelphia Union 2-0 on Tuesday night in the MLS Cup playoffs.

Texans-Lions Preview: Deshaun Watson 'Playing As Well As He's Played Over The Course Of His Career,' Says NFL On CBS's Evan WashburnThe Texans and Lions are both stumbling through disappointing seasons so far. Does either have enough left to end the season with some momentum?

Aaron Nesmith Says His Foot Is 100 Percent: 'I Won't Miss A Beat'Aaron Nesmith said he's ready to go for the Celtics, and is confident that his three-point shot will follow him to the NBA.