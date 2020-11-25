BOSTON (CBS) — Running back Rex Burkhead has confirmed what the Patriots immediately feared on Sunday, announcing that he is out for the remainder of the year.
“Appreciate the support and all those who have reached out the past couple of days,” Burkhead tweeted. “Look forward to coming back better than ever in 2021.”
— Rex Burkhead (@RBrex34) November 24, 2020
Burkhead, 30, was in the midst of his best season in the NFL. He had 466 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns in 10 games played, putting him on a pace to set a career-high in both yards (581, set last year) and touchdowns (8, set in 2017).
The running back took a helmet directly to his right knee during Sunday’s loss in Houston. He remained down on the field for several moments before being helped to the sideline medical tent. After a brief examination, he was taken via cart to the locker room, and he remained in Houston overnight as his teammates flew back to New England.
Burkhead restructured his deal to take a pay cut to remain with the Patriots this season, his fourth in New England. He is due to become a free agent in the offseason.