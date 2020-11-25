BOSTON (CBS) — Health officials reported 3,224 new confirmed COVID cases and 53 additional deaths in Massachusetts on Wednesday. There were 129,833 total new tests.
The Mass. Department of Public Health said the numbers released Wednesday evening were delayed due a “technological issue” and reflect case counts from up to a 30-hour period.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 207,284 while the total number of deaths is 10,372.
There are an estimated 41,439 active cases in Massachusetts.
As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 3.00%.
There are 942 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Wednesday, a decrease of 12 from Tuesday. There are 208 patients currently in intensive care.
The Mass. DPH will not release any COVID-19 data on Thanksgiving Day. Friday’s report will reflect COVID data from Thursday and Friday as well as the Weekly Public Health Report.